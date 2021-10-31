Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Opera updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPRA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 164,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,843. Opera has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $959.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get Opera alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opera stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Opera were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.