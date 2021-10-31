Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up to $73.84

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.84, but opened at $78.38. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.