Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up to $73.84

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.84, but opened at $78.38. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
