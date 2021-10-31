Only1 Hits Market Capitalization of $12.41 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Only1 has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Only1 has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $1.39 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00227704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00096492 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.