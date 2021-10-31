ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGS stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

