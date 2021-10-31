Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

ONTX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 526,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,239. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

