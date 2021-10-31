Omnitude (ECOM) Trading 15% Lower This Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $471,091.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00223523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.