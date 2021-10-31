Omni Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,733.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Omni has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.64 or 0.00005999 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $4,733.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00313773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,283 coins and its circulating supply is 562,967 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

