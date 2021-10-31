Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 5.3%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 6,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,369,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLPX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Olaplex stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.