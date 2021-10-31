Offshift Trading Down 14.2% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $3.28 or 0.00005431 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $13.43 million and $116,621.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,453.25 or 1.00070845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00059067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.44 or 0.00609888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.