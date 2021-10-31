ODIN PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $35,524.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.37 or 1.00062343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.53 or 0.06938873 BTC.

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 87,218.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.49 or 0.00615686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

