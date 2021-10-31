Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 606 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.08% of The Manitowoc worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE MTW opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.26 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

