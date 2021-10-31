Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,682,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,051.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.