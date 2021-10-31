Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $703,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of News by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWS opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.