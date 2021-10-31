Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $614,000 in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 2.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

