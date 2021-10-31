Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 10,294 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

