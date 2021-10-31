Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 639.81%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.