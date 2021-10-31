O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

NYSE OI opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 445.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

