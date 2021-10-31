O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of O-I Glass worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

