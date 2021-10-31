NXM Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Billion (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $161.36 or 0.00266790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $7,680.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,899,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,615,038 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

