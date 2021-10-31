nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $588.96 million-$604.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.33 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NVT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 1,034,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

