nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $588.96 million-$604.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.33 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.
NVT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 1,034,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.
In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
