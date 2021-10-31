nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-18% to $2.30-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 1,034,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

