Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 34.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 219,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,264 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 55,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

