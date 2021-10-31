Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 207,869 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,869 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $47,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Truist raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

AVT opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

