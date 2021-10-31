Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $49.99 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,381 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.94% of Rambus worth $49,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $7,961,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.