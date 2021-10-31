Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,194,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $48,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

