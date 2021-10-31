Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of W. P. Carey worth $48,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

