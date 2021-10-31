Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $51,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. WestRock has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

