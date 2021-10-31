Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$78.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group raised their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Shares of NTR stock traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$86.50. 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,849. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$49.88 and a 52 week high of C$89.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.36 billion and a PE ratio of 41.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.00.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 7.5799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

