Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705,092 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.65% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $41,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.42 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

