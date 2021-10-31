Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 772.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122,778 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of fuboTV worth $40,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 76.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Capital increased their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $29.81 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

