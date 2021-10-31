Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $42,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 401,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,400,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,265,000 after buying an additional 89,817 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.