Northern Trust Corp Has $41.04 Million Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $41,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $86,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $207,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $34.60 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $1,111,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,203 shares of company stock worth $9,319,063 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

