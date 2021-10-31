Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Walker & Dunlop worth $42,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,751 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $6,480,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 661.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61,409 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

