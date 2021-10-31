Northern Trust Corp Buys 96,081 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,081 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $42,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.