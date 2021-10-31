North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

TSE NOA opened at C$21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$605.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$10.05 and a 1-year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

