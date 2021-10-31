Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NHYDY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.38 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

