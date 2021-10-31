Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 647.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of NDSN opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $257.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

