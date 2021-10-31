Nord/LB Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

