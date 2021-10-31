Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $300.39

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.39 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.51). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.35), with a volume of 22,167 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Norcros alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 298.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.61. The company has a market capitalization of £269.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.