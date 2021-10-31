Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce sales of $123.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.10 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $484.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $491.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $530.06 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 494,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,816. The company has a market capitalization of $554.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1,213.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

