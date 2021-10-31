Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on December 27th

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.7067 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKRKY shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

