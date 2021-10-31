Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,201. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $338,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

