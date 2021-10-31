Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPNYY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 20,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,110. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
