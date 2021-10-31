Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPNYY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 20,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,110. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

