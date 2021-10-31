Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 496.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $39.41 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

