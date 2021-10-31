Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-$1.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. 3,321,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,787. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

