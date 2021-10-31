NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ NXTP opened at $1.97 on Thursday. NextPlay Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.92% and a negative net margin of 42,526.13%. Equities analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

