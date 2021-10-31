NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $584 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.40 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-$0.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NXGN stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 663,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextGen Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of NextGen Healthcare worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

