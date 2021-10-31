News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,563 shares during the period. News accounts for about 5.1% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.10% of News worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 365,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 155,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of News by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in News by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.46. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

