Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $603.95 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00097204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.00 or 0.99950734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.60 or 0.06973636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023138 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 627,794,978 coins and its circulating supply is 627,794,393 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

