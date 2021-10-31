Neutrino USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.36 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $605.54 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00069904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00103845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,285.71 or 0.99692017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.32 or 0.06965944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 627,810,054 coins and its circulating supply is 627,809,470 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.